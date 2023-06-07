A 28-year-old Lincoln man was stabbed twice in an apparently random attack near the city's airport Tuesday evening, according to police, who have not made an arrest or identified any suspects in the stabbing.

The man called police to the area near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday and reported he had been stabbed in the chest and left arm by an unknown man, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the 28-year-old to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Rescue crews indicated over emergency scanner traffic Tuesday that the man's injuries were life-threatening.

What led up the stabbing — and who might have carried out the attack — remains unclear to investigators, Kocian said.

"We haven't been able to really conduct an in-detail interview with (the 28-year-old) because he was kind of taken away pretty quickly," the police captain said.

He said it's unclear if the assailant left the area on foot or in a car. Police did not find a knife at the scene.

Kocian asked anyone with information on the stabbing to contact police at 402-441-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600 if they wish to remain anonymous.

An investigation in the attack is ongoing.

