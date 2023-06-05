A 34-year-old Lincoln man was stabbed Friday night after he knocked on an apartment door, seeking a woman he had been drinking with, police said in court records.
Instead of finding the 40-year-old woman, the man instead encountered Adan M. Garcia, who prosecutors charged Monday with second-degree assault for allegedly stabbing the 34-year-old man, according to the court filings.
Police responded to the apartment, near 13th and E streets, shortly before midnight Friday after the 34-year-old man called authorities and reported he'd been stabbed.
The man said Garcia, 41, emerged from behind the door he knocked on and swung a kitchen knife at him three times before stabbing him in the abdomen, Lincoln Police Officer Benjamin Palmer said in the affidavit for Garcia's arrest.
The 34-year-old led police to Garcia's apartment as he bled from his wound before Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took him by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated, Palmer said.