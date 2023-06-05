A 34-year-old Lincoln man was stabbed Friday night after he knocked on an apartment door, seeking a woman he had been drinking with, police said in court records.

Instead of finding the 40-year-old woman, the man instead encountered Adan M. Garcia, who prosecutors charged Monday with second-degree assault for allegedly stabbing the 34-year-old man, according to the court filings.

Police responded to the apartment, near 13th and E streets, shortly before midnight Friday after the 34-year-old man called authorities and reported he'd been stabbed.

The man said Garcia, 41, emerged from behind the door he knocked on and swung a kitchen knife at him three times before stabbing him in the abdomen, Lincoln Police Officer Benjamin Palmer said in the affidavit for Garcia's arrest.

The 34-year-old led police to Garcia's apartment as he bled from his wound before Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took him by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated, Palmer said.

Police arrested Garcia and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers