A 43-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly shouted racial slurs toward another man, who is Hispanic, before threatening him with a knife Tuesday morning, police alleged in court records.

The conflict started on a city bus at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, when Dale Hildebrandt confronted the other man over trash he had thrown or dropped on the bus floor, Lincoln Police Officer Jesse Hilger said in the probable cause statement for Hildebrandt’s arrest.

A witness told police that Hildebrandt, who is white, was shouting profanities and racial slurs toward the Hispanic man before all three parties — Hildebrandt, the alleged victim and the witness — were kicked off the bus near M Street and Centennial Mall, Hilger said in the statement.

Once off the bus, Hildebrandt continued to shout at the other man before wielding a knife when the man began to argue back, the witness told police.

The witness and victim told police that Hildebrandt threatened to stab the other man with the knife, Hilger said.

But Hildebrandt told police he only armed himself when the victim chased after him following their removal from the bus.

“Other witness statements, as well as video taken by a witness on the sidewalk debunked Dale’s statement that he was trying to get away or was pursued,” Hilger said in the court filing.

Police arrested Hildebrandt and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

Prosecutors charged him Wednesday with terroristic threats, a felony. He must pay $1,000 to be released from jail on bond, according to court filings.

