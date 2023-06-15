A Lincoln man is in jail after he set his neighbor's SUV on fire Tuesday night over an apparent parking dispute, police alleged in court filings.

Neighbors, witnesses and Lit Pah's own children told investigators that the 46-year-old was responsible for lighting the 2004 GMC Envoy on fire shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building near 24th and J streets, Lincoln Police Officer Benjamin Palmer said in the probable cause statement for Pah's arrest.

The car's owner, a 38-year-old man, told police that Pah had come to his door earlier in the evening and told him to move the GMC, but the 38-year-old said he didn't have to, Palmer said in the probable cause statement.

A 47-year-old woman who lives at a neighboring apartment building told police that after Pah argued with the 38-year-old, he sprayed the SUV with a fluid that turned out to be lighter fluid before setting the 2004 Envoy ablaze, Palmer said.

The fire, which had been extinguished by the time police arrived, caused around $1,500 in damage to the SUV, which is valued at around $4,500.

Authorities found two Bic lighters in Pah's pocket, one of which he turned over to fire inspectors before speaking to police, Palmer said.

Police arrested the 46-year-old and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

Prosecutors charged him Wednesday with third-degree arson, a felony.

Photos: Firefighters in action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action