A confrontation with a knife last summer between two feuding Lincoln men resulted in one being stabbed to death and the second getting a 35- to 50-year prison sentence for it Thursday.

Steven A. Alexander, 35, pleaded no contest to manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon for causing the death of 26-year-old Austin Gress as part of a plea deal that reduced the charge from second-degree murder.

His attorney, Doug Kerns, said there was animosity between Alexander, Gress and Gress' father, William Parrot, prior to the night of July 1, 2022, when Alexander saw Gress taking off with his bike while he was inside A’s Stop and Shop at 27th and Dudley streets, grabbed a knife and took off to confront him.

He said Gress and his father had a vendetta against Alexander, and security video of what happened showed Gress going there with "aggressive intentions" after seeing Alexander through the window.

"Then the whole thing ensued," Kerns said.

He said Alexander was on the ground, Gress above him, when he stabbed him.

"This wouldn't have happened if the circumstances had been different, if the victim hadn't come there," Kerns said. "This wasn't an act of contemplation."

He said Alexander understands this is a tragedy for Gress' family, and there's nothing he can do to change things.

"If he could go back, obviously, he'd make completely different decisions," Kerns told the judge.

He said Alexander, who was homeless at the time, would call the police or do nothing.

Alexander said there were no words that could express how deeply and truly sorry he is that Austin Gress won't be able to see his son grow up and that Austin's father lost a son.

"I have to live with what happened for the rest of my life," he said, reading from a statement. "I have trouble sleeping at night because of it. I take full accountability for what happened."

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy said the relationship between the men soured when, three months earlier, Alexander came to Parrot's house with a gun, tapping on the window. Parrot came out and disarmed him and the gun went off.

"Then there was the altercation July 1," she said.

Murphy said Alexander was inside the gas station, safe, when he saw his bike being taken and ran after Gress with a knife.

"He introduces a weapon to that situation, runs after Austin Gress, stabs him four times and kills him," she said.

Security camera footage showed Alexander running toward Gress with a knife in his hand, followed by a physical fight and Alexander stabbing Gress in the upper chest and neck area.

Gress's father told police he came to the store to see his son being stabbed.

Gress collapsed on the north side of the convenience store, where he died. And Alexander ran.

At sentencing, Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson told Alexander life is full of choices; "and, to say the least, you made some very poor ones."

She said, regardless of the history, someone taking his bike didn't require him to pull a knife on anyone. And Alexander was the one who chased Gress, and it didn't make him the victim because Gress got off the bike, turned around and pushed him down.

"You're the guy with the knife, and you're the guy that used it," Nelson said. "It's just senseless. Totally and utterly senseless. But the bottom line is you killed somebody."

