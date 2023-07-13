A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 30 to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a middle school-aged girl over the course of two years in exchange for providing the girl marijuana.

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen sentenced Nicholas Degarmo, 36, on Wednesday. He pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault. He will have to register as a sex offender and be subject to a civil commitment evaluation upon release.

Lincoln police arrested Degarmo on Nov. 22, two days after the mother of a 15-year-old girl reported the assaults to police.

In a forensic interview, the girl said Degarmo began sexually propositioning her when she was 11 and sexually assaulted her more than 10 times, offering her marijuana or alcohol each time, according to court records.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers