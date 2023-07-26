A Lincoln man found himself facing sentencing Wednesday not for having sex with a 16-year-old girl, which is the age of consent under Nebraska law, but for recording a video of it, which qualified as making child pornography.

Davonte Hazel's attorney, Greg Nelson, argued it seemed "somewhat unfair" to punish him for recording the sex because she was old enough by law to consent to it and consented to him recording it, to the extent that she could.

"I think my client would acknowledge ... that this is probably not a moral and ethical thing to do, judge," said Nelson, an Omaha attorney. "But I also think it's arguable that it wasn't potentially illegal."

Hazel, who initially balked at entering a plea saying he didn't know her age (which isn't a legal defense), pleaded no contest to felony child abuse, attempted generation of child pornography and possession of it.

In court records, Lincoln Police say the 16-year-old girl had been on the run in September 2021 when she and another teen runaway went to the Lincoln apartment where then 28-year-old Hazel and his girlfriend lived.

Soon after, the 16-year-old had sex with the couple.

The girl later told police Hazel and his girlfriend, co-defendant Roseanne Salomon, had been "selling" her and that she had had sex with Hazel so he could "test her out" before trying to set up "plays" to charge for sex acts with her.

Nelson said what they had was a 28-year-old who had sex twice with a 16-year-old, who consented.

"It was the age disparity that made the video recording of the sex act illegal," he said.

Nelson said taking video of a sex act is not terribly uncommon these days.

"It probably happens thousands of times throughout the state of Nebraska. Good or bad, probably bad, but it happens," he said.

Hazel, now 30, apologized for how he had put himself "in a pickle."

"I'm sorry for my actions," he said.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said Hazel had taken zero responsibility and claimed to have no knowledge of the trafficking of the teen, despite numerous texts on his phone that talked about prices for sex acts.

She said Hazel skirted around any and all culpability by denying he knew the victim's age and minimizing the fact that he broke the law by recording the sexual acts.

"That's the law in Nebraska, that's how the Legislature has created the law in Nebraska, and that's how Mr. Hazel broke the law here in Nebraska," Mruz said.

She said the victim of the case wants to see justice and asked the judge for a significant sentence "for the protection of our community."

Retired Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn said he couldn't ignore the serious nature of each of the crimes Hazel was convicted of and his criminal history. And he sentenced Hazel to 24 to 36 years in prison.

Hazel also will have to register as a sex offender.

Salomon is set for sentencing next month for felony child abuse.

