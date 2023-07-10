A little more than a week after being sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on charges related to gang activity, a 22-year-old Lincoln man got 22 to 24 additional years on state charges related to an escape attempt that fatally wounded a Lincoln Police officer.

Orion Ross was 19 in 2020 when he and Felipe Vazquez, then 17, broke out a window at a house at North 33rd and Vine streets while trying to escape arrest.

Vazquez started firing shots as the two leaped out and ran up Vine Street.

One of the shots struck Officer Mario Herrera, fatally wounding him.

Herrera, a 50-year-old father of four, succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 7, 2020.

Vazquez and Ross both were caught nearby and charged.

In a plea deal, Ross pleaded no contest to escape using deadly force and unlawful transfer of a firearm to a juvenile in exchange for prosecutors dropping five other felony charges, including aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Ross also was federally indicted and pleaded guilty to two counts of firearm conspiracy in furtherance of drug trafficking related to his involvement in the No Name Demons gang.

On June 30, Senior Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him to 30 years in federal prison.

In the case, federal prosecutors described messages and Snapchats in the 18 months before Herrera's shooting where Ross and others discussed guns and drugs and videos of Ross and others in the gang handling the gun, stolen from Ross' stepfather, later used to kill Herrera.

On Monday, Ross turned down a chance to speak.

But his public defender, Tim Eppler, asked for a concurrent term, arguing the conduct on the state case was connected to what he'd already been sentenced for in federal court, where there is no parole.

"I believe the events of Aug. 26 likely would have taken place with or without Mr. Ross' presence that day," Eppler said.

That said, Ross understands that his actions placed him in a position where he is culpable, he said.

"He takes responsibility for his actions. He wishes this hadn't happened. He knows there's nothing he can do to change what happened," Eppler said.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon took exception to Eppler's suggestion the sentence should be concurrent.

He said Ross was sentenced in federal court for his activities in the No Name Demons gang.

"This (case) is specifically related to the incidents of Aug. 26, 2020, and what happened at the residence there at 33rd and Vine," Condon said.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen said Ross sat in a room with Vazquez for about 25 minutes while Vazquez, if not both of them, planned an escape, knowing there was a firearm in the room.

"While the planned escape was happening, at no point in time did you try to stop it," the judge said.

Now, a man is dead that his family grieves for him, Jacobsen said, Herrera's widow watching from the front row.

He then sentenced Ross to 22- to 24-years in prison.

With credit for time served, it will mean an additional 10 years of incarceration in addition to the 30-year federal sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Last year, following his conviction at a jury trial in Columbus, Vazquez was sentenced to life in prison plus 129 years for Herrera's murder.

