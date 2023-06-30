A 22-year-old man who tried to flee out a window with another teen who fatally shot a Lincoln Police officer in 2020 has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for charges related to gang activity.

Senior Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Orion Ross on Friday to the prison time, followed by six years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ross next will face up to 24 years more in state time when he's sentenced later in July for escape using deadly force and unlawful transfer of a firearm to a juvenile.

In that case, Ross pleaded no contest in a deal with prosecutors, who dismissed five other felonies, including aiding and abetting the first-degree murder of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera.

In the federal case, he pleaded guilty to two counts of firearm conspiracy in furtherance of drug trafficking related to his involvement in the No Name Demons gang.

In the plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney's Office described messages and Snapchats in the 18 months before Herrera's shooting where Ross and others discussed guns and drugs.

On April 30, 2019, he posted photos of himself and a firearm on Snapchat and later that day was caught with two others in a traffic stop with more than a quarter pound of marijuana.

Law enforcement also had video of Ross and others in the gang handling the gun, stolen from Ross' stepfather, later used to kill Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020.

That day, Ross and Felipe Vazquez, then 17, were barricaded in a locked bedroom at 33rd and Vine streets as Lincoln police closed in around the house to arrest Vazquez.

Ross ultimately broke the window with a mug and Vazquez started firing shots as the two leaped out and ran up Vine Street. One of the shots struck Herrera, fatally wounding him.

Vazquez and Ross both were caught nearby, Ross on a school playground across the street.

Herrera, a 50-year-old father of four, succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 7, 2020.

Following his conviction at a jury trial in Columbus, Vazquez was sentenced a year ago to life in prison plus 129 years for Herrera's murder.

Photos, video: End of watch for Investigator Mario Herrera Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Watch Now: Bystander on how she is feeling Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Watch Now: Procession reaches downtown Lincoln Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Watch Now: Bystander on why he’s there Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Watch Now: Procession at 10th and K beside the County-City Building Mario Herrera procession 9.7 Overpass Car Shield Mayor, council Watch Now: Vehicles lined up on overpass near Waverly Draping Cruiser Procession Cruiser Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession Omaha procession