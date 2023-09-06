The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office is underway. The embattled Republican — one of former President Donald Trump's biggest defenders — entered the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption. Paxton did not stick around for the entire first day. He sat at the defense table Tuesday morning but did not return after lunch for opening statements. It isn’t clear when or whether he will return. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of the GOP-dominated Senate. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted.