Prosecutors this week added charges against the 26-year-old man accused of posing as a teen student at two Lincoln high schools, now reflecting 13 teenage girls who he allegedly coaxed to send him explicit photos or sexually assaulted.

Zachary Scheich hasn't yet been arraigned on the new charges, but he appeared by video for a hearing Thursday afternoon where the Lancaster County Attorney's Office sought to raise his bond amount after getting permission to add a dozen more charges to the complaint.

He now is charged with: sex trafficking of a minor; six counts of child enticement by cell phone; five counts of first-degree sexual assault, generation of child pornography, first-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted first-degree sexual assault.

Six of the sexual assault charges are alleged to be aggravated offenses.

The allegations span a period of time from March 2019 to July 2023. Only two predate a time period when Lincoln police say Scheich posed as a 17-year-old, then began communicating to underage girls through text messages and other social media apps in attempts to coax them into sexual acts or to send him sexually explicit pictures of themselves.

Scheich, who graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 2015, went to Lincoln Northwest High School in the fall 2022 semester and Southeast in the spring 2023 semester.

On July 11, police served a search warrant at his apartment near Lincoln Southeast and obtained his cellphone, which police say turned up texts between him and 14- and 13-year-old girls that the charges are based upon.

Prosecutors charged Scheich in July. Scheich previously waived an arraignment hearing but hadn't yet gotten a trial date.

In the hearing Thursday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz asked District Judge Darla Ideus to increase Scheich's bond from $250,000 to $1 million, in light of the additional charges.

Deputy Public Defender Chelsie Krell argued against it, saying he couldn't even post bond as it's currently set.

Ideus split the difference, increasing his percentage bond to $500,000, meaning he would need to come up with $50,000 to be released.

Top Journal Star photos for September 2023