A Lincoln man is facing felony gun charges after allegedly shooting an AR-style rifle at a shotgun range at Pawnee Lake on the Fourth of July.

Souvanh Sonthana, 47, remained in the Lancaster County jail on Friday, his bond set at $125,000.

Because he's a convicted felon, he can't legally possess firearms or other deadly weapons.

In court records, a conservation officer with Nebraska Game and Parks said she was on patrol at Pawnee Lake when she heard the sound of a handgun coming from the shotgun range, a shotgun-only range regulated by Game and Parks.

The conservation officer said she arrived to find Sonthana shooting an AR-style rifle. She ran his name and learned he was a convicted felon and that Lincoln Police had a broadcast for him on a methamphetamine residue case in February.

He was on probation for being a prohibited person in possession of a deadly weapon in 2021.

Prosecutors charged him this week with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.

