Police on Monday identified the Lincoln man killed early Saturday morning in a crash near 56th and A streets as 29-year-old Alexis Carayorgopol.

He was driving his 2001 Hyundai Genesis south on 56th Street shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when he collided with a 2015 Kia Soul that had been westbound on A Street, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Police suspect the Kia's driver — 35-year-old Henry Holden of Lincoln — was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, Vollmer said.

Investigators are awaiting results of a blood draw taken from Holden at the hospital.

Medical personnel pronounced Carayorgopol dead at the scene. Rescue crews took Holden to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is controlled by traffic signals, but it's unclear which driver is thought to have had a green light. Vollmer said the callers who reported the crash only heard it happen at 4:13 a.m. Saturday and it's unclear if there were any eyewitnesses.

Holden hasn't been cited for his alleged role in the crash.

Police had not filed a crash report stemming from the incident as of Monday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

