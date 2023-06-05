 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man hospitalized after group of men robbed him of car keys, police say

Medical crews took a 22-year-old Lincoln man to a local hospital early Sunday morning after a group of six or seven men assaulted him amid an apparent attempt to rob his car, according to police.

The man's 20-year-old girlfriend called police to a house near 33rd and Holdrege streets shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and reported that she had been robbed of her purse and her boyfriend was robbed of his car keys, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The woman said a group of men assaulted her boyfriend and took his key fob from his pants pocket, Kocian said.

The 20-year-old stood between the men and her boyfriend's car in an attempt to stop them from stealing it, she reported. The men took her purse and fled on foot.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took her boyfriend to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kocian said.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.