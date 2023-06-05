Lincoln man hospitalized after group of men robbed him of car keys, police say

Medical crews took a 22-year-old Lincoln man to a local hospital early Sunday morning after a group of six or seven men assaulted him amid an apparent attempt to rob his car, according to police.
The man's 20-year-old girlfriend called police to a house near 33rd and Holdrege streets shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and reported that she had been robbed of her purse and her boyfriend was robbed of his car keys, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
The woman said a group of men assaulted her boyfriend and took his key fob from his pants pocket, Kocian said.
The 20-year-old stood between the men and her boyfriend's car in an attempt to stop them from stealing it, she reported. The men took her purse and fled on foot.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took her boyfriend to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kocian said.
An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.
Photos and videos of protests in Lincoln over George Floyd's death
Tami Damian holds up a sign at the state Capitol on Friday protesting the death of George Floyd.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester holds a sign protesting the death of George Floyd on Friday at the state Capitol. The protest was organized by Stand In for Lincoln. "We've been angry since George Floyd's death, and we have wanted to speak out, this was our first chance to do so," Tami Damian (not pictured) said.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester holds up a sign protesting the death of George Floyd on Friday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Ernie Chambers joins Stand In for Lincoln protesters outside the state Capitol on May 29, 2020.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Sen. Ernie Chambers (right) and Harper Anderson (left) joined about a dozen Stand In for Lincoln protesters outside of the state Capitol on Friday. "It's our job to speak out against white supremacy in this extremely broken system," Anderson said.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Meghan Muehling (left) and Harper Anderson hold up signs to passing drivers near the state Capitol on Friday, May 29. They were protesting deaths that were the result of police brutality. "Cops need to protect and serve and not murder people," Muehling said.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People gather near a police car near 26th and O streets to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A Lincoln police officer asks people to move away from a police car near 26th and O streets early May 30 during a protest of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
A Lincoln police officer tries to ask people to move away from a police car near 26th and O streets early May 30 as they protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
A woman tries to stop the crowd outside an EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets early Saturday morning after windows were broken in a protest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A woman walks out of the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets that was looted early Saturday morning after a protest following of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning, protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
People gather near 26th and O Streets early Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln police officers stand guard outside the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets, which was looted after a protest early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A woman was being helped after tear gas was used to disperse crowds after looting at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets after a protest early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Protesters knee in front of the police at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Advancing police officers in riot gear push forward as two protesters confront them near 25th and O Streets early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters raise their hands as they confront police at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets after it has been looted early Saturday morning, following a protest of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Police disperse crowds at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest that turned into looting early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Police deploy tear gas to push back the remaining crowd near 26th and O streets after a nearby gas station was looted after a protest early May 30 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Police officers stand guard outside the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets after it has been looted following a protest early Saturday morning in response of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
A protester throws a window cleaner at police standing guard at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest that turned into looting early May 30 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
A small team of police retreat after initially trying to disperse the gathering crowd outside a gas station that was looted on May 30 in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
A man extinguishes a fire after vandals looted the EZ GO at 25th and O streets in late May. One of the business' owners said the act gave him "a little bit of hope for our fellow citizens."
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
A policeman uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at an EZ GO gas station that was looted after a protest early May 30 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Protesters raise their hands in front of police near 25th and O streets as they protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A man breaks the windows of a MetroPCS store near 26th and O Streets after a protest about the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis turned to looting.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters and onlookers gather as police station at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets early Saturday morning for a protest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Police deploy tear gas to push back the remaining crowd near 26th and O streets on May 30.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
A breaks the windows of a MetroPCS store near 26th and O Streets early Saturday after protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis turned into looting.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters raise their hands in front of Lincoln police early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters stand in front of police at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets in late May 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
A protester confronts the police at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest that turned into looting early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Police secure the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets after it was looted after a protest in late May.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A firework explodes between protesters and police outside the EZ GO at 25th and O streets in late May 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
People enter and exit the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest that turned into looting early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters raise their fists as they face police who responded to vandalism at the EZ Go near 25th and O streets Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Windows at the Ez Go gas station are seen broken after it was looted Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
People walk in and out of the Ez Go convenience store as it was being looted on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
People kneel down and raise their hands at the Ez Go gas station near 26th and O Streets on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Items litter the ground around the EZ GO gas station on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Onlookers stop to take in the scene of the Metro PCS on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A man clears shattered glass from the ground of the Metro PCS store after protesters broke the windows on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A police vehicle sits outside of the EZ GO gas station on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A worker uses a broom to push out a broken glass frame at the EZ GO gas station on Saturday morning, following overnight protests that turned violent.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A man walks his bike past a door spray-painted with "George Floyd Murderers" after a night of protests in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
George Floyd is spray-painted on a wall near the intersection of 27th and O streets on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Property manager Roger Stolley shovels broken glass from the floor of the Metro PCS on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sheriff's deputies watch protesters as they converge on the County-City Building on May 30 after they marched from the Nebraska State Capitol.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Then Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister addresses protesters at the state Capitol in the days following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis.
JOURNAL STAR file photo
Protesters head north down Centennial Mall on Saturday after leaving the State Capitol.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - After leaving the capitol, protesters coverged on the County-City Building on Saturday, May 30, 2020. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - Protesters march down to the County-City Building on S. 10th St. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after beginning at the Nebraska State Capitol. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
On days and nights this spring when protesters critical of police brutality gathered at the County-City Building, Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies and Lincoln Police Department officers often organized on the steps.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protesters gathered at the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - Protesters march down O Street before turning left on 9th Street en route to the County-City Building on Saturday, May 30, 2020. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - Protesters gathered on both sides of K St. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Nebraska State Capitol. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Protesters at 48th and O on Saturday, May 30.
CASEY VENEMA, courtesy photo
Hundreds of protesters near 48th and O on Saturday, May 30.
CASEY VENEMA, courtesy photo
Protesters walk down O Street from 48th on Saturday, May 30.
CASEY VENEMA, courtesy photo
Protesters at 48th and O on Saturday, May 30.
CASEY VENEMA, courtesy photo
A protester lobs a mortar firework at police late Saturday night at the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A person bikes past a shattered entrance to a building on the Lincoln Mall late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester uses water to help a man who was hit with tear gas in an attempt to wash it off late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A vandal throws a brick at a bus stop window late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A vandal breaks windows of a building on the Lincoln Mall late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A protester calls for help after a woman is hit with a rubber bullet in the Lincoln Mall area when a peaceful protest turned violent late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester launches a bottle rocket as Saturday's peaceful protest suddenly turned violent near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Water from an opened fire hydrant fills the street as protesters clash with law enforcement late Saturday near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Protesters raise their hands in front of the County-City Building on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters gather in front of County-City Building on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A couple embrace on Lincoln Mall as protesters clash with law enforcement at the County-City Building on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Leo Celis raises his hands in front of the County-City Building on May 30. He was hit several times by rubber bullets, including one that struck him near his right eye.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Law enforcement officers stand at the entrance to the County-City Building on May 31 during a night of clashes between police and protesters.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Tear gas shrouds law enforcement positioned at the entrance to the County-City Building during police protests in 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Protesters tossed fireworks at law enforcement officers guarding the entrance to the County-City Building late on May 30.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Law enforcement in riot gear deployed tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters on May 30.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Protesters tossed fireworks in the direction of law enforcement guarding the entrance to the County-City Building on May 30.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
A man wipes his eyes after law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters gather near the County-City Building on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fireworks tossed in the direction of law enforcement explodes outside the County-City Building on May 31.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Protesters offer aid to someone injured during a a Black Lives Matter rally which turned violent on May 30. Law enforcement fired non-lethal projectiles and tear gas at protesters to control the crowd.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Protesters vandalize an office building on Lincoln Mall on May 31.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Protesters vandalize an office building on Lincoln Mall on May 31.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
A person uses a phone to capture the scene as protests turned violent in downtown Lincoln on May 31.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Law enforcement in riot gear advance from the County-City Building and down Lincoln Mall on May 31.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Law enforcement officers in riot gear advance from County-City Building toward protesters along Lincoln Mall on May 31.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Protesters sparked a fire in an office building along Lincoln Mall on May 31.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Law enforcement briefly detained Xavier Packett and Dillon Siebe, who entered buildings with fire extinguishers to douse blazes set by vandals in office buildings along Lincoln Mall, early Sunday. They were later released.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A woman raises her fist against advancing law enforcement during Saturday night's protest on Lincoln Mall.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A fellow protester offers spray to a man hit by tear gas on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Law enforcement clashed with protesters on Lincoln Mall on May 31. In response to reform calls, the city accelerated its plan to equip Lincoln police with body cameras, and the Lancaster County Board approved funding for the County Sheriff’s Office to implement its own body camera program.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Protesters raise their hands against law enforcement advancing along Lincoln Mall on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters gather in front of County-City Building as tear gas is seen in the air, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A woman looks on from a car in front of County-City Building as protesters clash with police, Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Onlookers gather at the gas station opposite of County-City Building as protesters clash with police, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters gather at Lincoln Mall during a clash with police near County-City Building, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protesters gather in front of County-City Building as tear gas is seen in the air on May 30.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews continued work May 31 at Universal-Inland Insurance, a multi-story building on Lincoln Mall where vandals sparked a fire in overnight riots.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Broken windows on the southwest corner of 3 Landmark Centre on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Crews, including volunteers, showed up to help to clean up vandalism along Lincoln Mall.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
The Lincoln Fire Department returned to the scene of an overnight fire at the Universal-Inland Insurance building on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Lincoln Fire Department returned to the scene of an overnight fire at the Universal-Inland Insurance building on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Lincoln Fire Department firefighters remove files from an office at the scene of an overnight fire at the Universal-Inland Insurance building on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol was spray-painted with an anarchist symbol during protests Sunday morning.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Abraham Lincoln statue on the west-side of the Nebraska State Capitol was spray-painted with an anarchist symbol during an overnight protest on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Jaida Graves, who was hit by Trever Kurtz's Chevy Avalanche pickup, raises her fist as she was loaded onto an ambulance during a protest in response of the death of George Floyd near 25th and O Streets on May 30.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Broken glass from a bus stop at 11th and Lincoln Mall fills the trash on May 31, following overnight protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Buildings along Lincoln Mall had broken windows on May 31 following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
The cost of replacing the fire-damaged Universal-Inland Insurance building could reach $20 million, according to a preliminary city damage report.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Lincoln Police detain three occupants of a car near 12th Street and Lincoln Mall during overnight protests in late May.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Lincoln police advance into the intersection of 12th and Lincoln Mall on May 31 following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
A pair of individuals leap from the broken window of the 3 Landmark Centre building after retrieving fire extinguishers early Sunday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Law enforcement in riot gear stand guard on the steps of the state Capitol building during a peaceful protest on Sunday While the protest was peaceful, events that had unfolded the night before was enough to warrant police to take precaution.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Thousands of protesters gathered peacefully in front of the state Capitol on Sunday afternoon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester waves an American flag with an "X" painted on it during a peaceful protest Sunday near the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An activist who climbed a statue in front of the County-City Building shouts "Black Lives Matter" during a rally calling for police reform on May 31.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A man who climbed a crosswalk pole holds up a sign in protest to passing cars during a peaceful protest near the Capitol on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A sign advocating for the recognition of those who lost their lives is seen along with flowers during a peaceful protest Sunday at the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Protesters march together in solidarity toward the County-City Building during a peaceful march on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Protesters wear face masks with the message "I can't breathe" written on tape during a peaceful protest Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester holds flowers in peaceful protest Sunday near the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Protesters march peacefully down O Street during a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday that started at the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A man at Sunday's protest in Lincoln wears tape across his mouth stating "I can't breathe."
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester chants "No justice, no peace" during a peaceful protest on Sunday near the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Protesters gather on the steps of the state Capitol during a peaceful protest on May 31 at the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Protesters bolt from police after tear gas was released in the Lincoln Mall area on May 31.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Police in riot gear move forward in an effort to clear protesters in Lincoln Mall during a protest that went past a mandated curfew on May 31.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Police in riot gear line up to block protesters on Sunday in the Lincoln Mall.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Police in riot gear move forward in the area of Lincoln Mall in an effort to clear protesters after a mandated curfew on May 31.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Protesters who defied an 8 p.m. curfew raise their fists on the steps of the state Capitol on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester shows what he says is wound from a bean bag round during a night of protest on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Police in riot gear line up to block protesters who defied curfew on May 31 in the Lincoln Mall area.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Police in riot gear move forward in an effort to clear protesters who defied curfew on June 1 in the Lincoln Mall area.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Protesters gather on the steps of the state Capitol during a protest on June 1.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Law enforcement in riot gear stand guard on the steps of the state Capitol building during a peaceful protest May 31. While the protest was peaceful, events that had unfolded the night before was enough to warrant police to take precaution. The words "the salvation of the state is watchfulness in the citizen" can be seen etched into the wall behind them.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
The Target at 333 N. 48th St. temporarily boarded up its front doors Monday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protesters sit in the intersection of South 10th St. and Lincoln Mall in front of the County-City Building on June 1.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (right) addresses protesters who sat in the intersection of South 10th Street and Lincoln Mall in front of the County-City Building on June 1.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Protesters take a knee in front of the County-City Building on June 1. Black Leaders Movement activists say some still refer to local efforts as "violent" despite dozens of peaceful protests and civic action.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Hands are raised Tuesday at the County-City Building when protesters are asked who is eligible to vote in the election this fall.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Hundreds of protesters gathered for speeches at the County-City Building on June 2.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
With temps in the high 80s at the start of the gathering, Lincoln Police Capt. Don Scheinost hands off water to protesters at the County-City Building on June 2.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Hundreds of protesters gathered for speeches at the County-City Building on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (center) sits with the protesters at the County-City Building on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
The scene outside the County-City Building on June 1.
ROBERT HOTZ, courtesy photo
Overhead photo of the protesters outside the County-City Building on June 1.
ROBERT HOTZ, courtesy photo
Protesters are escorted by Lincoln police after leaving the state Capitol and marching down K Street on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the state Capitol for speeches before marching down K Street on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protesters are escorted by Lincoln police after leaving the state Capitol and marching down K Street on June 3.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
A memorial erected to James Scurlock near 11th Street during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on Friday June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Black Lives Matter light candles during a candlelight vigil Friday, June 5, at the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Black Lives Matter leaders sing "Amazing Grace" with the crowd during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on Friday June 5, 2020, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Demonstrators march silently during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on Friday June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Demetrius Alexander throws up his fist as Taylor Morris leans on him as the crowd sings "Amazing Grace" during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star