A 43-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 18 to 28 years in prison for threatening a woman with a gun in her basement.
Curtis Rollie pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and terroristic threats for what happened July 3, 2021.
The victim, then 40, called 911 that afternoon saying that Rollie had come in her home unannounced, punched her, pointed a gun at her and held her in her basement.
She told police he was upset about his nephew's death and believed she knew someone involved in it.
The woman told police she eventually made her way out of her house, saying she was taking her children to see fireworks. Instead, she dropped them off with a friend and called police.
Officers found Rollie in the woman's basement with two handguns — a 9mm pistol and a .22-caliber handgun — both reported stolen.
People are also reading…
- Nebraska’s changing culture, Sims’ athleticism stand out during BTN camp visit
- Record 11 concerts set for August at Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl and Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Wyoming and 'Wisdom Years': John Cook's mountain retreat keeps competitive fire burning
- Formalwear chain with 2 stores in Lincoln abruptly closes, leaving wedding parties scrambling
- Letter: President's story changing
- Nebraska football unveils first recipients of single-digit jersey tradition
- Positional drills, fired up coaches: 5 observations from a Nebraska football practice
- 30-year-old Lincoln man sentenced for making video of sex with 16-year-old girl
- Summer bodies: How Nebraska players bulked up or shed weight in the offseason
- Practice report: Nebraska freshman LB out for season; Rhule talks wide receivers
- Lincoln man, 46, found dead in home, police say
- Inside the race to become Nebraska volleyball's 'rock' at setter
- Demolition of Pershing Center in Lincoln finally begins
- Few Nebraska voters have tried to remove names from scholarship act petition
- Nebraska social media influencers lose lawsuits in back-to-back rulings
Lancaster County District Court Judge Darla Ideus sentenced him Friday.
Southeast Nebraska speaks up: Letters to the editor for the week of Aug. 11, 2023
Our weekly round-up of letters published in the Lincoln Journal Star.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lori Pilger
Public safety reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.