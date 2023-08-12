With apologies to companies that build the tennis barns that already exist in Woods Park, they are ugly. They are barns, pure and simple, and in no way add to a peaceful green space within a city.

The only part of the article in the July 31 Journal Star I understand was the mention of wanting to have a large enough venue to attract regional attention and not wanting to duplicate the necessary services for two large sites, which sounds to me like a park is not the main idea. Or the number of barns and parking will not increase as the park atmosphere decreases.

The claim that there are plenty of other sites questions the idea of service to more folks as well. If that is the actual plan, why not make more courts available in more locations? Why make people all over the city drive and park on the actual park, as they often do now when there are swim meets? Simply shut down a city street in your neighborhood. Build prefab buildings and parking on land already owned by the city.

Don’t deprive anyone of the chance to play tennis locally due to the need to drive to midtown. Don’t pave more of the park. Heck, in order to not have to duplicate services replace the paved park with, say, more park.

Herbert Leslie Abrams, Lincoln