A district judge sentenced a 24-year-old Lincoln man to prison for raping a teenage girl along a west Lincoln bike trail in 2021, saying probation would “make a mockery” of the justice system.

Jered Badberg’s public defender had made his case for probation, saying Badberg was working, had the support of family, had started treatment and was a stark contrast to the man he was two years ago.

“He’s a completely different person,” Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender John Jorgensen said.

He said Badberg understands his actions were wrong and that it shouldn’t have happened. But he’s taken steps to improve himself, and a term of probation would allow him to grow and show he can be a productive member of society, Jorgensen said.

“A period of incarceration is honestly not going to do anybody any good,” he said. “He’s addressing the seriousness of his actions by addressing those rehabilitative needs to prevent those actions from ever happening ... ever again.”

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said she had a very different view of Badberg. It was the state’s opinion that Badberg just couldn’t get all of his lies straight.

She said that when he was confronted with the allegations, he denied any sexual contact with the girl, but DNA tied him to the crime. Badberg later admitted he’d met her along the Jamaica Trail on March 3, 2021, but told investigators she asked him to meet. To others, he’s victim blamed and said she was making it up.

“This was a violent assault against her will. Grabbing her hair, dragging her on the ground, through the dirt, through the leaves, removing her clothes and forcing her to have ... sex with him,” Mruz said.

The girl said Badberg stood up after, spit on her and walked away, she said.

Badberg later pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault, a crime that carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison. Mruz said to give him probation would be an injustice to the victim, her family and the community.

Badberg, who wrote a confidential letter to Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson, declined to say anything at the hearing before learning he would get near the max.

“DNA is what it is and it does not lie. You lie, but DNA does not,” the judge said.

Nelson said letters from Badberg and his supporters made zero mention of the victim. It was all about Badberg, she said, and appeared to try to make him look like the victim.

“By no means are you the victim here. You are a perpetrator of a violent crime against a minor. That’s what happened here,” she said.

Nelson said the victim had a protection order against Badberg, which he violated previously. He was awaiting trial for it when he committed this crime.

“Placing you on probation would make a mockery, quite frankly, of the judicial system,” she said, giving him 15-20 years.

