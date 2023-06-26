A 28-year-old got prison time Monday for a daytime carjacking in the drive-thru of a west Lincoln D'Leon's.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said Gilberto Portillo Barrientos blamed what he did during the lunch rush April 10 at the Mexican restaurant at Northwest 22nd and West O streets all on alcohol, drugs or both.

"I'm not sure that makes it any better," the prosecutor said. "This was a brazen, violent act, by carjacking two workers eating their lunch with a machete in his hand. That's not something thankfully we see every day in Lincoln, Nebraska."

Police arrested him blocks away from the fast-food chain about an hour later and he ultimately pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

Mathers said he would think that the federal government would take steps to deport Barrientos since he's undocumented.

"But that's probably not the case. So I'm asking you to send him to prison," he told District Judge Ryan Post.

Barrientos' deputy Lancaster County Public Defender, James Sieben, argued for probation, saying Barrientos' addiction issue wasn't an excuse, but it was a factor. And probation could help him get the help he needs to stay on track.

Barrientos asked the judge to give him a chance on probation.

"I don't know why I did it. I know it was wrong. I just want a chance. Everybody makes mistakes in his life," he said.

But Post said this wasn't just some mistake, as he handed down a prison sentence of 4-6 years.

"At the end of the day, you approached people at a D'Leon's with a machete and stole their van. And there's consequences for that," he said. "We just can't have that in our community."

