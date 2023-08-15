A 56-year-old Lincoln man who killed two homeless men in two days last summer — dismembering one of them in a motel room and prompting a weeklong search of the city's landfill — will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

At a hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes Tuesday morning, Judge Darla S. Ideus sentenced William T. Wright to two consecutive life terms in prison for the gruesome second-degree murders in August of 61-year-old Ronald George Jr. and 49-year-old Ronnie Patz.

"Mr. Wright, you brutally murdered two innocent people without any provocation," Ideus told the 56-year-old, who sat shackled and mostly stone-faced at the defendant's table in a Lancaster County courtroom Tuesday.

"These two people did nothing but find themselves in your path during that two-to-three-day window," the judge told Wright, who in July pleaded no contest in a deal with prosecutors that saw his charges reduced from first-degree murder to second.

Tuesday's sentencing seemingly brings an end to a bizarre case that started more than a year ago, when police were dispatched to a field near the People's City Mission homeless shelter, where they found George dead with stab wounds to his neck in the early morning hours of Aug. 31.

The discovery of George's body marked only the beginning of Wright's crimes coming to light.

The same interviews that led to Wright's arrest also led police to the Motel 6 near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets, where they found the initially unidentifiable remains of Patz, who, prosecutors later revealed, had been dismembered.

Prosecutors said Wright placed Patz's body parts in separate plastic bags. Motel surveillance video showed the 56-year-old pulling a duffel bag to the dumpster and throwing it in. Police found Patz's torso in the dumpster.

"It defies logic, sometimes, on why some of these things happen," Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said at a September news conference.

"What kicked off this murder or the series of murders, I don't know," he said then. "But we aim to find that out."

The answers investigators found turned out to be "senseless," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Greg Ariza said at Tuesday's hearing.

Patz had invited Wright, who was also homeless, to the motel so the two men could get out of the late August heat and the alcohol-free, "barracks-type" conditions at the shelter for a few days, Ariza said.

"So they went and they got some scotch and they got a room at the Motel 6," the prosecutor said.

But soon, Wright later told police in a taped confession, Patz became "annoying."

"And he doesn't really state what words were used that caused this annoyance, other than Ronald Patz wanted to go out and get some more stuff to drink," Ariza said.

Instead, Wright struck Patz on the head with the bottle of the scotch, Ariza said. Fearing the 49-year-old would report the assault to police, Wright then strangled Patz, put his body under the bed and dismembered him the next day, prosecutors said.

The next night, a woman found Wright stumbling near the west end of the Harris Overpass bridge and took him to her transient camp, where George was sleeping on blankets.

She left the camp for a time and returned to find Wright gone and George covered in blood. She found some friends who called 911.

Ariza said Wright told them George had rolled into him, "and he was not going to take that any more," so he stabbed him three times with his knife.

"He couldn't state to police what exactly (George) said that caused this attack," the prosecutor said. "But it was senseless. It was violent."

Ariza asked Ideus to sentence the 56-year-old to consecutive life sentences.

Wright's attorney, Sandy Pollack, noted that Wright, by confessing his crimes to investigators, "assisted the police in solving a murder that they didn't even know had occurred."

Pollack said his client saved the court time, the county money and the families heartache by pleading to avoid a trial, before pointing to 10 years of hardship that proceeded last summer's killing spree.

"He was without a home for over a decade," Pollack said. "The system let all three of these men down. They want work but can't find jobs. They don't want to be on the street, but there's nowhere else to go. The social supports are deficient."

Wright, given a chance to address the court himself Tuesday, passed.

Before sentencing the 56-year-old, Ideus questioned the authenticity of Wright's contrition.

"I read your statement that you feel sorry for what you did and you feel sorry for the families of the victims," the judge said. "Other than that, I saw very little remorse from you, Mr. Wright, and, in fact, you don't really dispute that you would have killed other people if you felt distracted by them as well."

Then, she sent Wright to prison for the rest of his life.

