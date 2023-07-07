A 30-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing banks in Lincoln and Geneva last year.

Senior United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Michael McNeil on Thursday to the prison term, plus six years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

McNeil also was ordered to pay more than $41,000 in restitution to US Bank in Lincoln and Heartland Bank in Geneva.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr said that in both cases McNeil gave tellers a note demanding they give him money and they wouldn’t be hurt.

On June 3, 2022, McNeil left Heartland Bank with $17,088 cash in a Jeep Cherokee without plates, Lehr said. Later that afternoon, a motorist on nearby U.S. 6 noticed money on the shoulder, stopped and found $1,940 in cash on the roadside.

Some of the cash, which he turned in to law enforcement, was wrapped in a distinctive paper band from Heartland Bank.

Lehr said investigators also found McNeil’s fingerprints on the demand note and the corner of the teller counter and learned that he had bought a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee through Facebook Marketplace three days before the robbery.

On July 6, 2022, McNeil handed a bank teller a note at a US Bank near 27th Street and Ticonderoga Drive in Lincoln and left with $26,034 cash, Lehr said.

Three days later, a Lincoln police officer stopped McNeil driving a car he bought a day after the robbery, and McNeil admitted to robbing the US Bank and leaving in a U-Haul van.

Investigators searched his home and found clothes in the trash that matched the surveillance video and an unfinished demand note written in similar handwriting to the one passed to the teller.

McNeil ultimately pleaded guilty.

Today in history: July 7 1930: Boulder Dam 1976: United States Military Academy 1981: Sandra Day O’Connor 1990: “Three Tenors” 2005: London Underground 2010: Lonnie Franklin Jr 2013: Andy Murray 2016: Dallas 2021: Jovenel Moïse 2022: Boris Johnson 2022: Derek Chauvin