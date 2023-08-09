Police are investigating after a 46-year-old Lincoln man was found dead in his home Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators were sent to the man's house, near Northwest 56th and West Aurora streets in northwest Lincoln, shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

"Given the male's relatively young age, and lack of known health concerns, investigators were called to evaluate the scene," Vollmer said.

Vollmer largely declined to release any additional details on the investigation, which he said is in its early stages. The cause of the man's death remains unknown, he said.

He declined to say who called police to the man's home Tuesday.

Police are withholding the man's name until his family has been notified of his death.

