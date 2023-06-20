A 39-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he fired a handgun inside a house early Monday morning after he "became upset" while hanging out with a group of people, police alleged.
A 44-year-old woman told police that she and three friends were with Russell Welch at 12:30 a.m. Monday in a house near 66th and Dudley streets when he fired a handgun into a wall, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
The woman and her friends fled the house and called police, who searched the house and found ammo and a bullet hole in the living room wall, Vollmer said.
Police arrested Welch, who had left the scene by the time officers arrived, after he emerged from a neighbor's RV where had been hiding, Vollmer said.
Welch was booked at the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.