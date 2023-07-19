A 23-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with three felonies after he threatened to shoot up a woman's apartment before firing two shots from a handgun into a car in west Lincoln, police alleged in court filings.

Zayne Trujillo was among a group of five acquaintances hanging out in a trailer near Southwest 13th and West Plum streets at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when he started hurling threats while waving a handgun, Lincoln Police Investigator Kevin Meyer said in the probable cause statement for Trujillo's arrest.

A 24-year-old woman told police that the group was drinking alcohol when she mentioned she was still in love with her ex-boyfriend — a comment that, she said, set Trujillo off, Meyer wrote in the statement.

The woman said Trujillo, who she said is romantically interested in her, asked "where's my gun?" before pulling and waving a handgun. Multiple witnesses told police that Trujillo threatened to shoot up the 24-year-old's apartment before the residents of the trailer kicked him out, Meyer wrote.

Residents told police that the Trujillo left the area but showed up outside the trailer again 15 minutes later and fired two rounds into a car parked outside, causing $700 in damage, Meyer wrote.

Trujillo fled the area again before police arrived.

Gang investigators arrested Trujillo on Tuesday night and took him to the Lancaster County jail. It's unclear if police found the handgun he allegedly used in the shooting.

Prosecutors charged him Wednesday with terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers