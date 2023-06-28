A Lincoln man is set for sentencing after entering a plea in a case involving a man's kidnapping and torture and a woman's sexual assault last summer at a warehouse on the northeast edge of town.

Tanner Danielson, 31, faces up to 50 years on each of the charges — attempted kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault — at his sentencing in September.

He pleaded no contest Wednesday.

The case against his co-defendant, Austin Widhalm of Firth, remains in county court, where he's charged with false imprisonment, felony assault and a weapons charge.

The investigation began the morning of July 29, when the Gage County Sheriff's Office took a report about a handcuffed man spotted walking along a gravel road southeast of Firth near the Gage County line.

When they found him, the 26-year-old told deputies he had been struck by a wrench and handcuffed, held captive for 12 hours, tortured and beaten at a warehouse near North 56th Street and Interstate 80, where he had gone the night before with a female friend to buy cocaine.

At the Beatrice Hospital, where he was treated for burns and brand marks on his face, arms and legs and two black eyes, he told Lincoln Police he was "beaten, burned with a blowtorch and branded" with the word "thief" after he was ambushed by two men during a drug deal.

The victim believed it was retaliation for him burglarizing Danielson's house and stealing marijuana and cash about a week earlier.

When police interviewed the woman held captive with him, she told them she had been raped by one of the men, who introduced himself as Tanner, after he took her to a bathroom.

Police said Danielson drove her home from the warehouse and threatened to kill her if she reported it.

The male victim was left with his mouth taped shut, tied to a tree in rural Gage County and told if he wasn't still there when they returned, they would kill his family. He eventually freed himself and started walking.

Police said the investigation led to the arrests of Danielson in Rapid City, South Dakota, and Widhalm in Lincoln.

