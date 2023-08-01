A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Monday night minutes after he fled from an attempted traffic stop and crashed into an SUV, injuring another man before he was detained, according to police.

Officers tried to stop Caleb Lindley's minivan near 27th and Superior streets at 9:10 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that Lindley was driving drunk and on a suspended license, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said in a news release.

Lindley fled the would-be traffic stop, driving south on 27th Street "at a high rate of speed," Kocian said. Police didn't chase the 30-year-old "to avoid endangering the public," Kocian said.

Three minutes later, Lindley allegedly sped through a red traffic light at 27th and Y streets, crashing into an SUV and causing minor injuries to a 31-year-old man, who was treated at the scene.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took Lindley to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, Kocian said.

Police haven't yet cited Lindley as they await toxicology reports stemming from a blood draw taken at the hospital.

