A 33-year-old Lincoln man called police early Thursday morning and reported he was being chased by a group of five people near 24th and M streets, according to authorities.

What Conley Webb III did not mention is that he first confronted the group over noise they were making before pulling a knife on a 19-year-old woman, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The group told police that they were gathered near a car in the area shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday when Webb, complaining that the group was being too loud, produced a pocket knife and stabbed one of the car's tires before turning his attention to the 19-year-old, Kocian said.

Webb cut the girl's neck and shoulder area amid the altercation, Kocian said, though the mark left behind was "superficial" and did not require medical attention.

Then the 33-year-old began to walk away from the area, prompting the chase he described to police in his 911 call, Kocian said.

Police responded and arrested Webb on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Investigators seized a small pocket knife allegedly used in the altercation.

