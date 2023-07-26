Police cited a 29-year-old man after he accidentally fired his Glock 9 mm handgun through his upstairs neighbor's floor early Monday morning, authorities alleged.

The man was handling the gun at around 6:41 a.m. when it discharged, sending a single bullet flying through his own ceiling and through his neighbor's floor at the apartment building, near South 38th St. and Pine Lake Road, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The 29-year-old called police himself, Vollmer said. Investigators found the discharged round lodged in his neighbor's ceiling. No one was injured in the incident.

It's unclear what the man was doing with the gun when he fired it Monday morning, said Vollmer, who said it "depends on who you ask."

Police cited the man on suspicion of discharging a firearm within the city, a misdemeanor. The Journal Star generally does not name defendants accused of misdemeanor crimes.

