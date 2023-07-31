A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he twice strangled a woman he met online as the two made out while watching a movie Sunday evening, police alleged in court filings.

The woman, 25, told police she had invited Dylan McGinn to her apartment to meet for the first time Sunday after the two met on a dating website earlier this year and exchanged text messages for months, Lincoln Police Officer Brent Lovett said in the probable cause statement for McGinn's arrest.

The woman said she and McGinn started to make out while watching a movie at her east Lincoln apartment when the 24-year-old suddenly started choking her, Lovett said the statement.

Eventually, the woman said, McGinn let go, and the woman told him not to choke her again.

But five or 10 minutes later, after the two started kissing again, McGinn started to strangle her again — this time doing so with enough force that the 25-year-old couldn't tell McGinn to stop and feared she would pass out after her vision started "getting dark," Lovett wrote in the court filing.

The woman said she threw her body onto the floor and started kicking McGinn until he let her go.

She told police that she yelled at McGinn to leave her apartment, but he instead went to sleep on her couch.

Police woke the 24-year-old up there and arrested him at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Lovett said. McGinn denied having any recollection of the alleged assault.

Prosecutors charged him Monday with assault by strangulation, a felony.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers