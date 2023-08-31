A 47-year-old Lincoln man faces up to 600 years in prison after he allegedly sold more than two dozen fentanyl pills — along with other drugs — to undercover investigators across seven separate meetings this summer, police alleged in court filings.

Anthony Gilmore first met with undercover Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators in late May after the specialized police unit began investigating the Lincoln man’s connection to a nonfatal overdose, according to the court filings.

In his first deal with police May 25, Gilmore sold four opioids to an investigator for $40, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

The 47-year-old met with the Lincoln Police Department investigator again three days later, this time swapping five suspected fentanyl pills for $120, according to the statement.

Across five more meetings with investigators over the next two months, Gilmore is accused of selling a host of drugs to police, including 20 fentanyl pills, 15 other illegal opioids, a few grams of cocaine and 15 grams of marijuana, police alleged in the court filings.

Police paid him $960 across the five meetings.

Though undercover investigators often arrest alleged drug dealers after as few as two or three controlled drug buys, police did not arrest Gilmore until Tuesday — more than three months after he is first accused of selling drugs to police and a month after his last meeting with investigators, according to the statement.

His delayed arrest paved the way for prosecutors to charge Gilmore on Wednesday with 12 felony counts of delivery of or intent to deliver a controlled substance.

If convicted of all 12 counts filed against him, Gilmore would face anywhere from 12 to 600 years in prison. The class 2 felony prosecutors repeatedly charged Gilmore with is punishable by 1 to 50 years of incarceration.

Police took Gilmore to the Lancaster County jail after they arrested him Tuesday afternoon near 48th Street and Huntington Avenue, according to court filings.

Judge Thomas Zimmerman set the 47-year-old’s percentage bond at $500,000. He must pay $50,000 to be released.

