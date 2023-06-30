Already staring down felony charges for his alleged manufacturing and possession of explosives earlier this year, a 24-year-old Lincoln man is in jail again facing similar charges, according to court filings.

Spenser Speidell, who was arrested in January after a random traffic stop in northwest Lincoln led police to homemade explosives in his car and apartment, was arrested under similar circumstances early Thursday morning.

Police stopped Speidell's car at 1:49 a.m. Thursday near 27th and N streets and searched the 2001 Lexus after a police dog alerted to suspected drugs in the vehicle, Lincoln Police Officer Tyler Lindstedt said in the probable cause statement for the 24-year-old's arrest.

Inside the car, police allegedly found a vial containing less than a gram of suspected methamphetamine and, in a suitcase stored in the Lexus' trunk, a 60-caliber rubber ball propelled by smokeless powder, which the manufacturer touts as most widely used as a crowd management tool by law enforcement.

Police also found several battery packs and batteries taped together, a spool of copper wire and a string of green wick-like material, Lindstedt said in the statement.

"On the floorboard between the front driver's seat and front passenger seat was a plastic tray with an unknown black powder inside of it," Lindstedt said.

Police arrested Speidell, who had been out of jail on bond, and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

Prosecutors charged him Thursday with possession of a destructive device and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers