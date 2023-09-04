Police arrested a 30-year-old Lincoln man in the Railyard on Thursday after an officer who was patrolling the outdoor venue allegedly watched the man sell cocaine to a bar patron as Nebraska played its football season opener against Minnesota, according to court filings.
Rauch Rom was standing underneath a staircase, steps away from Longwell's sports bar, when a Lincoln Police officer who was standing atop the metal staircase allegedly watched Rom sell a baggie of cocaine at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the court filings.
Rom
Lancaster County jail
Rom spoke to the man for a few minutes before taking his phone and typing an unspecified dollar amount into the man's Venmo or Cashapp application, Lincoln Police Officer Cale Neelly said in the probable cause statement for Rom's arrest.
Neelly said he then watched Rom reach near his sock before shaking the man's right hand.
The man accused of buying the cocaine — a 23-year-old Lincoln man — then "gripped something in his right hand and placed it directly into his front right pocket," Neelly said in the statement, filed Friday in Lancaster County Court.
Neelly escorted the 23-year-old out of the Haymarket event space — a popular gathering spot on Husker gamedays — and searched him, finding a "small self sealing baggie of a white powdery substance in his front right pocket," according to the statement.
The substance later pretested positive for cocaine, Neelly said.
After searching the 23-year-old, Neelly found Rom in Longwell's, escorted him outside and searched him, too, finding $142 cash and five more bags of suspected cocaine — all of which weighed roughly a gram, police alleged.
Police arrested both men and took them to the Lancaster County jail.
Prosecutors charged Rom with delivery of cocaine and possession of money while violating a drug law. A judge set his percentage bond Friday at $50,000.
The 30-year-old must pay $5,000 to be released from jail.
Prosecutors charged the 23-year-old accused of purchasing cocaine with possession of a controlled substance. The Journal Star generally does not identify defendants accused only of drug possession.
