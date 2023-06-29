The "suspicious package" that shut down a portion of Ninth Street for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon was brought to Lincoln's Hall of Justice by a 69-year-old Lincoln man who had been the victim of a scam, according to police.

The man brought the package — a briefcase that turned out to be full of paperwork — to the downtown justice center after it was shipped to him by a scammer purporting to be a representative from Publishers Clearing House, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The 69-year-old told police that he had been contacted in May by the fraudster, who told him he had won $8 million and a car from the company, which markets magazine subscriptions with sweepstakes and prizes.

Over the course of close to a month, the man sent checks totaling $32,000 to the scammer before he received the briefcase, which supposedly contained paperwork relating to his prize winnings and the title to the car he purportedly won, Vollmer said.

But the man was told not to open the briefcase, otherwise the documents would be destroyed by a bank-style dye pack inside the case, Vollmer said.

In June, the man told police, a third party told him he should report the situation to authorities.

So at around noon on Wednesday, the 69-year-old brought the case to Hall of Justice, where court security deputies scanned the case before Lincoln Fire and Rescue's bomb technicians responded, Vollmer said.

Technicians destroyed the briefcase in a parking lot near Ninth and H streets at around 1:20 p.m. as a "precautionary measure," Vollmer said.

The case had been filled with paperwork, Vollmer said, but none of it was tied to $8 million prize winnings or a car.

Police are investigating the scam that led to the ordeal.

