A 34-year-old Lincoln man is in jail and faces up to five felony charges after he allegedly barricaded himself in a north Lincoln apartment early Friday morning after threatening the unit's residents with a hammer and a knife, according to police.

Anthony Grandel threatened to kill as many as five residents of the apartment unit near North 19th and Superior streets before police responded there shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Another 34-year-old man — a resident of the apartment — reported that Grandel was threatening to kill his five roommates, who Grandel allegedly held in the apartment against their will until police arrived, Vollmer said.

Grandel also punched one of the five amid a dispute over cameras in the apartment unit, where Grandel is not listed as a resident, Vollmer said.

As officers arrived, Grandel barricaded himself in a back bedroom while the residents escaped the unit, Vollmer said. Grandel was a friend of at least one of the residents.

Police negotiated with him for about 20 minutes before he surrendered.

Grandel was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and burglary.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

