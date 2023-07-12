A Lancaster County man found himself behind bars on Tuesday shortly after being fined in Stanton County Court for separate driving offenses.
Shortly after 11 a.m., a motorcycle was observed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office going west on U.S. 275 at 106 mph in the 70-mph zone east of Norfolk, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The motorcycle was pulled over, and the driver, Zachary Robinson, 20, of Lincoln, was allegedly found to have a revoked driver’s license.
Unger said Robinson had just left the Stanton County Courthouse after being sentenced for driving under suspension and speeding. He was fined for both offenses after being found guilty following his arrest earlier this month by the Sheriff’s Office.
Robinson has a new court date for charges of speeding, driving under suspension, careless driving, no motorcycle license and no valid registration. He was released on Tuesday after being booked at the Sheriff’s Office and posting bond.
