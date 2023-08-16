Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 42-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday afternoon after a pursuit in western Lancaster County, according to a press release.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office alerted the State Patrol to a stolen vehicle believed to be heading east toward Lincoln. A trooper spotted the Chevrolet Suburban, headed east on U.S. 6 near Emerald.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle in Emerald but the driver took off from the stop and drove through a fence and residential yard, then south through a cornfield, in an attempt to flee.

Once stopped in the field, the driver tried to run. A State Patrol K-9 unit tracked the suspect, finding him hiding among hay bales.

The suspect, 42-year-old David Ruhl of Lincoln, was then taken into custody and transferred to Bryan West Campus for treatment. After his release from the hospital, Ruhl will be booked into the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and theft. Ruhl also has pending charges in Seward County. The investigation is ongoing.

