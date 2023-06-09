An 18-year-old Lincoln man is in jail on suspicion of DUI for his alleged role in a rollover, hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a 42-year-old woman, according to police.

Rony Martinez was driving east on K Street at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday in his 2009 Honda Civic when he allegedly ran a red light at 17th Street, crashing into a Ford Explorer that had been northbound on 17th Street, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The crash caused the Ford to roll over onto its top. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews extricated the 42-year-old driver and took her to a local hospital with suspected serious neck injuries, according to police.

Martinez, meanwhile, drove his damaged Honda away from the scene, Kocian said.

Police found the 18-year-old in his sedan near 20th and G streets about 15 minutes later and arrested him on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury crash.

Martinez was also cited on suspicion of DUI, operating a vehicle without an interlock device and violating a traffic signal, Kocian said.

It's unclear why Martinez was supposed to have an interlock device installed in his Honda. He has not previously been charged with DUI in Nebraska, according to court records.

Police took him to the Lancaster County jail, where tests determined his BAC to be .088 — just over the legal limit.

