A Lincoln man is facing at least 20 years in prison at his sentencing in September after being found guilty at trial Wednesday of sexually abusing a young girl.

Prosecutors charged Alvaro Monterroso, 50, with first-degree sex assault of a minor and another sexual offense last year on the allegations.

According to court records, a woman in her 20s had come forward about multiple incidents of sexual abuse that had occurred over a six-year period when she was a child.

In a recorded call with law enforcement officers listening in, Monterroso made admissions.

At the end of a trial this week, the jury deliberated for 15 minutes before finding him guilty as charged.

