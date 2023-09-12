A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 60 to 90 years in prison a month after being found guilty at trial of sexually abusing a young girl.

Alvaro Monterroso, 50, will have to serve at least 37 years before he's eligible for parole because of a mandatory minimum sentence.

According to court records, in June 2022 a woman in her 20s came forward about multiple incidents of sexual abuse that had occurred over a six-year period when she was a child.

In a recorded call with law enforcement officers listening in, Monterroso made admissions.

A Lancaster County jury found him guilty at a trial in August.

District Judge Jodi Nelson sentenced him Monday to the prison term. He also will have to register as a sex offender and be subject to a possible civil commitment upon release.

