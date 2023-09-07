A Lincoln judge sent a 32-year-old Beatrice man to prison Thursday for a beating and robbery at gunpoint of a woman over $10,000 cash, calling the crime "beyond the pale."

Kenneth Miles pleaded guilty to robbery for what happened Aug. 27, 2022.

A 33-year-old Beatrice woman told deputies that afternoon that Miles and another man, allegedly 41-year-old Thomas Angell Jr. of Lincoln, offered her a ride to Lincoln where she planned to buy a car, then pulled over near Roca and tried to steal the $10,000 cash in her purse.

She said the men got out with guns, shot into the dirt near her feet and threatened to shoot her if she didn't give them the money.

She curled up into the fetal position, her purse clutched up to her chest, and the men started kicking her back, torso and head, before grabbing her purse and driving away.

Someone who lived in the area heard the shots, drove down his driveway and found her running out of the ditch.

At his sentencing, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender John Jorgensen said Miles has been diligently working in the year he's been out of jail on bond, he's expressed remorse and has taken responsibility for his actions by entering a plea.

It's hard to take back something once it's done, he said, but Miles has made efforts to try to make it right and ensure it doesn't happen again.

Miles acknowledged the choices he's made "haven't always been right," calling it wasted time he'll never get back.

"I'm ready for a positive change in my life," he said, saying he's worked hard over the past year and his life is going in the right direction.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy said this was a nightmare for the victim.

"She thought she was getting a ride to go buy a new car. And instead she ended up on a rural road on the ground outside of the car being assaulted by two men, having a gun shot at her and having $10,000 stolen from her," she said. "This was very traumatic for her."

Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson said Miles has done well for himself after this.

"Unfortunately, that doesn't erase this event," she said.

Nelson said what was missing from Miles' comments, was any discussion about how this affected another human being.

"All of a sudden she is being shot at," the judge said. "And then when she doesn't just relinquish it to you, she goes into the ditch, and you just kick the snot out of her, send her to the hospital."

And there's really no explanation, she said, "other than you wanted her money and you were going to take it no matter what it took to get it."

"It's one of those kind of beyond-the-pale crimes in so many ways because it's senseless. It's absolutely all about you, selfish, at the expense both physically, financially and emotionally of another individual," Nelson said, sentencing Miles to 10 to 15 years in prison, plus $5,000 restitution.

Angell is awaiting trial.

