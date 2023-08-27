Lincoln Police made an arrest in an assault in downtown Lincoln early Sunday that left a Lincoln man with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to reports of an assault on the southeast corner of North 13th and P streets on Sunday shortly after 1 a.m.

Officers found a 55-year-old man unconscious with a head injury. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including a "significant brain bleed that required emergency surgery," Lincoln Police said in a Sunday news release. The man is in critical condition.

Police determined that three people got out of a vehicle and approached the victim. They punched him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk.

The individuals got back in their vehicle and drove away. Officers later located the vehicle at 18th and O streets at about 1:45 a.m.

Police arrested 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis of Lincoln on suspicion of first-degree assault. He was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact police at 402-441-6000 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023