In what is thought to be one of the first such cases in the city's history, a Lancaster County judge sent a Lincoln couple to jail this week after investigators found two unsecured guns — including an AR-style rifle — stored in their 5-year-old daughter's closet in March.

The couple — Jordan Tucker and Tara Gonzales, both 33 — had stored a .22-caliber Remington rifle and a black 7.69 SKS assault rifle in their daughter's closet, which Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies searched in March after Tucker applied for a state application to purchase a firearm, which violated the terms of his bond in an unrelated felony court case, according to court filings.

Deputies searched the house, near 14th and Nelson streets, in early March and found the house "was dirty, unkempt, and full of trash," Investigator Jeremy Schwarz said in a probable cause statement for the couple's arrest.

In the girl's closet, they found the assault rifle with a magazine inserted and nine rounds attached to an ammo sleeve on the rifle, Schwarz said. And deputies found an unlocked and open medicine bag full of prescription drugs in the couple's 10-year-old son's dresser, Schwarz said.

And drug tests later revealed that at least one of the children's hair tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, prosecutors said at a hearing this month.

Tucker was also charged with providing false information on a handgun application — the document that led to the search of his north Lincoln home in March, which also prompted prosecutors to seek temporary state custody for the couple's children, according to court filings.

Both Tucker and Gonzales pleaded no contest to the charges.

At one of two of Tucker's sentencing hearings Friday, his attorney, Mark Rappl, sought leniency from Judge Matthew Acton as his client watched via Zoom from the Nebraska State Penitentiary, where Tucker was sent in May for an unrelated theft charge.

Rappl argued that the most egregious offense at hand was that one of the child's hair follicles tested positive for fentanyl — a happening that, Rappl said, could not have been Tucker's fault, since he was passing regular drug tests as part of a separate court case against him.

And he argued that the time Rappl is already serving, which will keep him incarcerated for at least six more months and will include parole supervision for another nine after his release, amounted to "sufficient safeguards for the community," asking Acton to order the man to pay a fine or serve a jail sentence of fewer than seven days.

Acton, though, was unconvinced.

"So storing unsecured weapons including a rifle and then another assault rifle, with a magazine, in the daughter's closet and storing a full bag of methadone in the son's dresser aren't egregious, Mr. Rappl?" the judge asked.

"I didn't say — my opinion, in terms of the actual harm to the children, I would argue, at least, judge ... I'm saying the act of actually physically harming the children with the drug ingestion, I would argue, judge, would be more egregious than the allegations you mentioned," Rappl said.

"I understand your argument, Mr. Rappl, that in terms of causing actual harm, perhaps the rifle and the bag of methadone didn't cause actual harm, but the offense here is placing these children in a situation that endangered their life or physical or mental health," Acton told the attorney. "And he certainly did do that."

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Brown argued that the "real issue here is the firearms that were unsecured in the daughter's closet."

In brief comments to the court, Tucker told Acton "the way things happened shouldn't have happened."

"And I've taken responsibility for that and just want to move on and get through it, make things better," he said.

Acton sentenced the 33-year-old to three more months of incarceration — a stint that the judge ordered run consecutive to the time he's already serving.

Thirty minutes later, in a courtroom down the hall from Acton's, Judge Laurie Yardley sentenced Tucker to another two months in jail, also ordered to run consecutively.

And in a hearing Monday morning, Acton sentenced Gonzales to a monthlong jail stint of her own in addition to 15 months of probation, according to court filings.

The couple's children remain in state custody.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023