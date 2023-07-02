A house in West Lincoln caught fire Saturday afternoon after being struck by lightning.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the scene near Northwest 41st Street and Huntington Avenue after the fire was reported around 1:25 p.m. during a heavy thunderstorm.
The fire, which started after lightning struck the roof and spread from the attic toward a garage with no cars in it, caused around $100,000 in damages, LFR said. No injuries were reported.
