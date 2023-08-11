Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies who stopped an Omaha man's car in a random traffic stop Thursday morning found a woman being held against her will in the passenger seat, the sheriff alleged.

A deputy stopped Chavonni Woods' car near Northwest 48th Street and U.S. 34, just north of Lincoln's city limit, at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday after deputies ran Woods' expired plates and found he had a warrant out for his arrest, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

When deputies approached the car, a woman in the passenger seat handed over an envelope thought to be the vehicle's paperwork — but first scrawled a message to deputies: that she was being held against her will, Wagner said.

Woods, 23, grabbed the woman's phone and broke it after realizing she had relayed the message, Wagner said. Deputies arrested him on suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats and domestic assault, in addition to the Omaha warrant out for his arrest.

Wagner said Woods had driven the woman, his longtime girlfriend, from Omaha to Council Bluffs that morning at her request, but instead of taking her home afterwards, continued on to Lincoln against her will.

The woman called 911 in Sarpy County, Wagner said, but deputies didn't know that when they stopped Woods' car north of Lincoln.

"She's been trying to break up with him, but he has taken all sorts of steps to prevent that from happening," Wagner said, adding that Woods planned to take the woman to his mother's house in Lincoln.

The woman had marks on her body though to have been caused by domestic abuse at the hands of Woods, the sheriff alleged. And the 23-year-old had threatened to shoot the woman and himself with a gun he claimed was in the car, Wagner said.

Deputies never found a firearm.

Woods was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

