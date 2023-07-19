The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office cited one of its own deputies Tuesday for his alleged role in a crash that hospitalized a 20-year-old Boone County woman, the agency announced Wednesday.

Deputy Christopher Chance was on duty and driving his county-owned cruiser when he turned into the woman's path at 11 a.m. Wednesday near Raymond, about 8 miles north of Lincoln, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Chance was driving east on Raymond Road when he started to turn north onto Northwest 42nd Street — crossing into the path of the 20-year-old Albion woman, who was westbound on Raymond Road, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Medical personnel took the woman by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening, Houchin said. She remained hospitalized Wednesday morning, he said.

Another deputy took Chance to the hospital with a wrist injury. He has since been released.

Chance, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for six years, told responding deputies that he saw the woman's 2014 Jeep Cherokee "crest the hill" as he started to turn across traffic, but he was "unable to avoid the collision," investigators said in the crash report filed in the incident.

The sheriff's office cited Chance on suspicion of failure to yield the right of way and a seatbelt violation, Houchin said.

The crash caused $20,000 in damage to the county's 2021 Ford Explorer and totaled the woman's Jeep.

Investigators don't suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the report. Neither driver showed signs of impairment and neither was tested for drugs or alcohol, according to the crash report.

The crash marks at least the second time this year a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy has been involved in an injury crash.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers