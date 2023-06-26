Police said Brannon had been shot at least five times, with gunshot wounds to his left eye, chest, left arm and hip, according to the affidavit.

He died at the scene.

Investigators found a semiautomatic handgun beneath Brannon’s body and shell casings from two different handguns, police said in court filings.

At a hearing earlier this month, prosecutors said the confrontation that led to Brannon's death is thought to have been the result of a drug debt owed between the men.

In court records, LPD Investigator Tim Cronin alleged Jahhfarr Fletcher woke the morning of the shooting to his brother handing him a gun and asking him to "get rid of it."

Jahhfarr Fletcher allegedly sold the gun to a friend for $500, then told the friend to lie to investigators.

Sabin, the Fletchers' mother, allegedly destroyed Jahhrasta Fletcher's clothes and deleted home surveillance footage that showed him coming and going from their central Lincoln duplex in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, according to court filings.

The 44-year-old and her younger son, Jahhfarr Fletcher, are out of jail on bond.

Jahhrasta Fletcher remains behind bars at the Lancaster County jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 percentage bond. He must pay $50,000 to be released.