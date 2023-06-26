Two weeks after the Lancaster County Attorney's Office moved to dismiss first-degree murder charges in a fatal September shooting outside a Lincoln strip club, a judge has dismissed felony charges against three of the alleged shooter's co-defendants, according to court filings.
Judge Thomas Zimmerman, who earlier this month dismissed Jahhrasta Fletcher's murder charge in the shooting death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon, tossed a case Monday that had been filed against Said Salahuddin.
Police had accused Salahuddin, 27, of driving Fletcher away from the downtown strip club in the early morning hours of Sept. 25 following Brannon's shooting.
Salahuddin had been charged with accessory to a class 1 felony, itself a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Zimmerman also dismissed felony accessory charges against two of Fletcher's relatives, including his mother, 44-year-old Cristel Sabin, and his brother, 21-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher, according to court filings.
Both Sabin and Jahhfarr Fletcher still face felony evidence tampering charges stemming from the shooting, but Zimmerman on Monday dismissed the accessory charges — the most serious charge either of them faced — at the request of prosecutors.
Jahhrasta Fletcher, the 22-year-old once accused of murdering Brannon, still faces five felony gun, drug and weapons charges — some of which stem from the September shooting.
The series of dismissals have all come at the request of prosecutors after Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon announced June 15 that his office "does not believe there is sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Fletcher was not acting in self-defense" when he allegedly shot Brannon in an alley behind the Foxy Gentlemen’s Club at 1801 O St.
“In certain cases it is also the state’s burden to disprove an affirmative defense, such as self-defense, beyond a reasonable doubt," Condon said in a news release June 15. "Ethically, to proceed forward with a charge, the prosecution must believe that it can meet this high burden of proof."
Surveillance video of the shooting showed Brannon lunging at Jahhrasta Fletcher before the 22-year-old pulled a gun and shot several rounds toward Brannon, who returned fire as he fell to the ground, Police Sgt. Kenneth Koziol said in the affidavit for Fletcher’s arrest.
In a press conference announcing Jahhrasta Fletcher’s arrest the next day, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said he stood over Brannon and fired another round into the Omaha man before fleeing.
Police said Brannon had been shot at least five times, with gunshot wounds to his left eye, chest, left arm and hip, according to the affidavit.
He died at the scene.
Investigators found a semiautomatic handgun beneath Brannon’s body and shell casings from two different handguns, police said in court filings.
At a hearing earlier this month, prosecutors said the confrontation that led to Brannon's death is thought to have been the result of a drug debt owed between the men.
In court records, LPD Investigator Tim Cronin alleged Jahhfarr Fletcher woke the morning of the shooting to his brother handing him a gun and asking him to "get rid of it."
Jahhfarr Fletcher allegedly sold the gun to a friend for $500, then told the friend to lie to investigators.
Sabin, the Fletchers' mother, allegedly destroyed Jahhrasta Fletcher's clothes and deleted home surveillance footage that showed him coming and going from their central Lincoln duplex in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, according to court filings.
The 44-year-old and her younger son, Jahhfarr Fletcher, are out of jail on bond.
Jahhrasta Fletcher remains behind bars at the Lancaster County jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 percentage bond. He must pay $50,000 to be released.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley