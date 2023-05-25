Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A kitchen fire that broke out at an east Lincoln home Wednesday night caused $100,000 in damage, displacing the home's residents, according to authorities.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the house, at 9530 White Pine Rd., shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday after a fire started on the stovetop, the department's spokeswoman, MJ Lierman, said in a news release.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, which forced the relocation of the home's residents, who had self-evacuated by the time rescue crews arrived, Lierman said.

No one was injured in the fire.

