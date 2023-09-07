A 23-year-old Lincoln man is facing sentencing in October after being found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting a man who was sleeping.

Chaz Bagola took the stand a day earlier, alleging he’d been the victim but was too scared to tell police.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said it was just the latest of Bagola’s stories. In an initial interview with police, he denied ever getting close to his accuser early Sept. 4, 2022.

“There’s so many stories at this point, the state would submit to you Mr. Bagola can’t keep them straight,” Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said.

Earlier in the week, the accuser testified that he had fallen asleep on the couch at a house in Lincoln after a night out drinking and woke to find his pants down and Bagola performing oral sex on him without his consent.

“You saw how hard this was for (the accuser) to come here and tell you what happened to him,” Mruz said. “But he was brave enough to come forward despite any stigma of a male being a victim of a sexual assault.”

She said the 24-year-old got up, said “no, this is not OK,” and got out of there.

“What’s the motive to lie here? How does he benefit by going through this process?” Mruz said.

She said the victim told his girlfriend what had happened, then went to a local hospital for a sexual assault exam, and Bagola’s DNA was found on the inside of his underwear.

After Bagola gave his DNA to police, his story began to change, she said. Bagola ultimately said the accuser had grabbed his hand to touch himself.

On the other side, defense attorney Darik Von Loh called it a case of “he said, he said” and pointed to details in testimony that he said didn’t add up.

“Will you be able to rely on the state’s case in this matter with all of the lies, all of the untruths, all of the differences in the story that the state has presented here during this case ... things that have not been corroborated,” he said.

Von Loh told the jury he wasn’t asking them to be 100% certain.

“But it’s your job to make sure you find all of the elements of the crime charged against Mr. Bagola that he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt otherwise you must return a verdict of not guilty in this case,” he said.

The jury got the case shortly before noon Thursday and returned early in the afternoon with its verdict: guilty of first-degree sexual assault. Bagola could get up to 50 years at his sentencing next month.

