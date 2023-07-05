A 67-year-old Lincoln man who previously served time for sexually assaulting a child in Missouri has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

A jury found John Wade Burton guilty in February, despite Burton's contention that his 89-year-old father, who died in 2021, was responsible.

At Friday's sentencing, Senior United States District Court Judge Gerrard sentenced Burton to the prison time and ordered him to pay $21,000 in restitution.

"The jury did not believe you, and neither do I," the judge said.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said the investigation started with a tip to the FBI from a foreign law enforcement agency about an IP address in the U.S. accessing a couple of child pornography websites on The Onion Router (TOR) network.

The tip traced back to Burton’s home in Lincoln.

The FBI served a search warrant there on Nov. 17, 2020, and discovered more than 200 videos and 1,800 images depicting child pornography on electronic devices found in Burton’s bedroom, basement, and a hard drive in the garage.

Burton told an FBI agent he used a program, which is designed to access the TOR network without leaving evidence on the computer, at least 100 times between February 2018 and November 2020.

At the time, Burton still was on parole on a conviction in Missouri for having sexually assaulted a child younger than 14, a crime for which he served 11 years in prison until his release in 2018.

At the time his home was searched, Burton lived with his then 89-year-old father.

At trial, the defense contended that he had access to Burton's electronic devices.

However, Russell said, the metadata on most of the devices showed that the child pornography files were created or modified either before Burton went into custody in Missouri or after his release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

