Before sending a 31-year-old man to prison for decades, a Lancaster County judge called the case involving a kidnapping, torture and rape at a warehouse at the edge of Lincoln "one of the most heinous factual scenarios" she has come across.

First, given a chance to speak, Tanner Danielson, 31, said he couldn't believe what's happened. "The things I've done. The things I had to do."

He said his life was at stake after someone stole 50 pounds of marijuana (worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $150,000 to $200,000 according to his attorney) from him after he'd brought it back from Colorado.

"I was scared beyond belief. I had no clue what to do," he said.

Danielson said he's been sober for over a year and now, instead of blaming the victim for putting him in this situation, he realizes it happened as a result of his decisions. He just kept going down the wrong road, he said.

"I beg of you to see me for who I am, not for the things I truly felt I had to do to save myself," Danielson said.

Prosecutors say late July 28, 2022, and over around 12 hours, Danielson — who was a welder — beat, burned with a blowtorch and branded the man he believed had taken the drugs, before leaving him in the country tied to a tree, and raping a woman who had come to the warehouse with Danielson, threatening to kill her if she reported it to police.

Danielson pleaded no contest to attempted kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault and, at his sentencing Wednesday, faced up to 50 years on each charge.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers scoffed at Danielson's suggestion he "had to do it."

"Had to beat, torture, restrain and leave — possibly for dead — an individual? He had to rape a woman? Ridiculous. Come on," Mathers said.

He said Danielson was involved in the drug trade "and all the dirt that goes along with that," had a history of violence toward women and should go to prison for a very long time because he's a danger.

"The facts in this case are as egregious and depraved as anything I've nearly ever seen," the longtime prosecutor said. "Narcissism, antisocial personality disorder, sociopath, psychopath. I'm sure some or all of them fit."

Defense attorney Chad Wythers said Danielson had met some people at a concert in Colorado who ended up being drug dealers. Danielson thought he could make some easy money bringing marijuana back, did it once and thought he could be done. But it wasn't as easy to get out.

After Danielson made another trip and the drugs were stolen from his home, he was told he needed to come up with the money or he and family members would be in danger, Wythers said.

He said Danielson, who was high on cocaine at the time, believed the victim had stolen the drugs.

"And that's how we find ourselves at the welding shop ... on the night in question," Wythers said.

He said Danielson should have gone to law enforcement and asked for help, instead of taking matters into his own hands. Wythers said, according to Danielson, most of what he'd done had been at the cartel's direction.

In the end, the judge said she didn't think it mattered whether Danielson was under the influence, if this person had stolen something from him, or if he was being threatened by somebody.

"Only a sadistic and evil person could do these things to another human being," she said, reading through the victim's detailed account of the torture, which included being force-fed acid tabs, struck in the head with a wrench, handcuffed and raised by a forklift, burnt by a blowtorch, branded, a gun shoved in his mouth.

Finally, the 26-year-old was strapped to a tree, left in the middle of nowhere and told his grandmother and parents would be killed if he wasn't there when he came back. Strong said after hours he was able to get free and, still handcuffed, started walking on a dirt road.

"A car drove by and I realized I was still alive," she said, reading from the victim's account.

A 911 call that followed led deputies to find him walking southeast of Firth.

Strong said it was her duty to protect the public from Danielson, "and giving you a lengthy term of incarceration is the only way I can do that."

After hearing the 70- to 90-year sentence she said next, Danielson appeared stunned, his mouth agape for more than a minute.

His co-defendant, Austin Widhalm of Firth, is set for sentencing next week after pleading no contest to second-degree assault and first-degree false imprisonment.

