A judge on Wednesday found probable cause to bind a Lincoln teen’s case over to district court for the fatal shooting of Damien Brave at a house party in March, over the defense argument that there was no evidence of premeditation.

Kashuan McCree, 17, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for Brave’s killing March 31.

McCree didn’t know Brave, 18.

At a preliminary hearing, Lincoln Police Investigator Jason Drager testified that within the first few days of Brave’s killing, police had received numerous tips identifying McCree as the shooter.

One witness told them he had run into Brave, who he knew from high school, just as he arrived at the party at a rental house near 27th and Fair streets around 11:30 p.m. In a conversation in the mudroom near the door they spoke about how it seemed like the type of party where “people would be carrying firearms.”

Drager said he told police Brave specifically said he didn’t have a gun and didn’t like them before they both went in.

Soon after, the same witness said he noticed a guy “eyeballing” Brave from the kitchen. Within minutes, the man — allegedly McCree — was talking to Brave and heard to have said something like “If I were to shoot you would there be anything of interest in that bag?”

“He said he then witnessed the individual pull out a tan gun and shoot Mr. Brave,” Drager said.

The officer said Brave was struck in the stomach, right thigh and knee, the shot to his abdomen was fatal. Despite attempts by witnesses to get him to a hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Drager said police found three shell casings, all of which were fired from the same gun and had McCree’s DNA on them, according to testing at the Nebraska State Patrol’s crime lab.

On April 6, McCree was arrested in a Detroit suburb on a warrant for Brave’s murder.

In an interview, Drager said McCree alleged that a guy at the party, who ended up being Brave, had been asking to buy marijuana. He said he didn’t have any.

In response, McCree alleged, Brave showed him a handgun in his waistband.

“Mr. McCree stated that he then grappled and wrestled with Mr. Brave. He said Mr. Brave fired off a shot in a ‘New York minute,’” Drager said, before McCree fired at Brave.

Asked if McCree’s version matched multiple witness accounts, Drager said “partly.” Others said the two did grapple.

“However, they said Damien was the one attempting to grapple with McCree and get McCree’s gun,” Drager said. “No other witnesses stated that Damien Brave had a firearm.”

Defense attorney Tim Sullivan asked if he had any reason to believe McCree’s actions were premeditated.

“I guess it depends on your definition of premeditated,” the officer answered, adding that comments heard by witnesses could be inferred that way.

Asked if his investigation revealed that there may have been a sudden quarrel over Brave’s backpack, Drager agreed.

Sullivan argued that while the evidence may support second-degree murder, a killing upon a sudden quarrel, it “falls short of establishing premeditation.”

On the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy argued statements like McCree’s before the shooting showed both premeditation and an attempt to commit a robbery, which would qualify as felony murder.

In the end, County Judge Thomas Zimmerman said, that for the purposes of the hearing, he found probable cause to believe a crime was committed and that McCree had committed it.

And he set McCree’s arraignment in district court for next month.

